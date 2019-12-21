NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Arizona Coyotes

The Avalanche never had serious trade talks with the Devils

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: Sources said that the Colorado Avalanche never really had any serious trade talks with the New Jersey Devils about Taylor Hall.

The Avs weren’t really interested in trading away good young prospects for a rental. It’s doesn’t mean that they won’t consider other rentals at the trade deadline though.

Hall re-signing with the Coyotes could be a possibility

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: Taylor Hall at his press conference on his contract situation.

“I feel like some of the reporting regarding my contract situation has been a little bit off. I have been open to anything and I haven’t closed the book on signing with any team prior to July 1.”

It had been speculated in reports that Hall wanted to test the free agent market. Could he consider an extension with the Coyotes before free agency? GM John Chayka said they will let the season play out so if Hall does want to re-sign, it’s because it’s where he wants to be there.

Hall’s agent Darren Ferris on Hall’s contract situation.

“It’s never an open-and-shut case where you say, ‘It’s going to free agency. I don’t care what you offer.’ That’s just not true,” Ferris said by phone on Tuesday while I was in San Jose to cover Hall’s first game as Coyote. “Every situation is different. Every player is approached differently and every situation has pros and cons to doing it earlier or later. All of those (pros and cons) are presented to a player and we do extensive research and fact-finding and analytics and there’s a lot to it before we present an idea to a player so at least he knows what his rights are and what his options are.”

Ferris’ adds that he’s had a long talk with Chayka already and that it is a possibility that Hall may want to sign with the Coyotes eventually.