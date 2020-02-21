NHL Rumors: Chris Kreider, Ryan Ellis, and more Nashville Predators

As the Chris Kreider saga turns in New York…

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic New York: There are just a couple of games between now and the trade deadline for the New York Rangers. Chris Kreider concerns himself by just preparing for the games. That is all the winger can do as he plays on one of the most productive lines in the league.

New York has made two depth trades and acquired J-F Berube to bolster its goaltending down in Hartford. Something bigger is coming but what could that be? The two sides talking contract is positive for New York fans. However, if something substantial does not materialize, Jeff Gorton must deal his winger before the deadline on Monday.

Henrik Lundqvist remains committed for now and calls are being made for Brady Skjei. No one wants Marc Staal, however. That speaks volumes in this sellers’ market when one cannot give Staal away.

One thing rings true. New York will be actively working the phones up until Monday on multiple fronts.

Ryan Ellis and the Nashville Predators trade deadline musings…

Adam Vingan of The Athletic Nashville: Ryan Ellis returns to the Nashville Predators lineup on Friday night but the team still needs help. Their defense is among the worst in the league and the goaltending has not been much better. Ellis ranks second in the league in goals above replacement still (despite being out seven weeks).

Even despite these numbers, Nashville was still allowing over three goals a game with both Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi in the lineup. Their defensive depth has fallen off but the goaltending has regressed some as well. When players like Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber are not even replacement-level. That is a big issue. Even Mattias Ekholm has seen a drop in his game.

The reality is after Ellis and Josi, Nashville is in deep trouble. David Poile’s problem is defensemen were scooped up quickly. Now, Sami Vatanen may be the only chip left from New Jersey. At this point, does Poile hope for a 100% Ellis to rejuvenate Nashville. That may be his only trade deadline “acquisition”.