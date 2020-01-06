NHL Rumors: Chris Kreider, Montreal Canadiens, Robin Lehner, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Canadian teams not on Kreider’s no-trade list?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: New York Rangers pending UFA and potential trade deadline chip Chris Kreider has a no-trade list that basically blocks him from being traded to a Canadian team.

It may be one of the reasons the Montreal Canadiens signed Ilya Kovalchuk.

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: Chris Kreider is getting trade interest from teams that would prefer to make a move at the trade deadline as opposed to making it now.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have interest but they probably don’t have enough assets to make the move.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche will be in the running for Kreider.

Elliotte Friedman said the Montreal Canadiens will be interested. Not sure that Kreider would have a Canadian team on his trade list.

Blackhawks and Lehner can talk extension

Ben Pope: Believe that Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman will be reaching out Robin Lehner‘s agent soon (if he hasn’t already) to see what they are looking for with regards to money and term. They are now able to sign him to a contract extension.

Blackhawks Mailbag

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Chicago Blackhawks are not interested in trading defenseman Connor Murphy. He’s been arguably their best defenseman this season and is under contract for two more years at $3.875 million.

Teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are believed to have some interest in Brandon Saad, but it would take a really good offer for them to move him.

It would be smart for the Blackhawks to continue to look at acquiring as many draft picks and prospects as they can.

If Blackhawks are in a playoff spot or close it one, it may not be easy for GM Stan Bowman to be a seller at the deadline.

They have the cap salary space to add. Would be they be tempted to trade for Tyler Toffoli, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, or Chris Kreider?

The Blackhawks should be looking to take on a contract along with an asset.

It’s not very often that goalies get traded at the deadline. Most playoff teams already have a starting goalie. Corey Crawford has a 10-team trade list.