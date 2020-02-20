NHL Rumors: Chris Kreider, Kyle Palmieri, and the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins “frontrunners” for Chris Kreider and Kyle Palmieri

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The Boston Bruins hold the best record in the NHL at press time but are determined to try and add top-six talent. That comes in the form of a Chris Kreider or Kyle Palmieri. NHL players are what Jeff Gorton and Tom Fitzgerald are looking for.

Also, Don Sweeney is willing to go beyond first-round picks and prospects which helps sweeten any potential deal. Jack Studnicka looks like the only untouchable prospect but one never knows around the trade deadline.

Don Sweeney wants one of these big two to cement his roster and may be willing to do more than most expect to acquire either Chris Kreider or Kyle Palmieri.

More Bruins trade targets on their radar…

Joe McDonald of The Athletic: Again, the primary target on Boston’s radar since what feels like over a year ago is Chris Kreider. It remains drummed into our consciousness that there is mutual interest on both sides. As of now, nothing has happened concretely. That may be more on the New York Rangers’ end as they decide what they will do with the winger.

There present several options if Kreider is acquired. He can easily fit in on the second-line right-wing position. One that could garner some intrigue is the idea of Kreider being paired with Charlie Coyle. Coyle worked well in the past with big, physical wingers and Kreider fits that bill. There is also a line with Kuhlman and David Krejci that could give opposing teams fits.

Another target may be Conor Sheary but Buffalo may want a little more than what Don Sweeney is willing to give. Furthermore, Kyle Palmieri is not quite off the table as New Jersey seems poised to trade him by Monday. Finally, at this point, in-house is not an option for Sweeney as he looks to go for it.

Matching Boston Bruins’ assets to moves?

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: John Moore and Danton Heinen appear to be the best NHL player options Don Sweeney has to make a deal. After that, there are a series of prospects likely not including Studnicka. Urho Vaakanainen and John Beecher seem to be the best of the bunch.

Trent Frederic likely is expendable but does anyone want him? Finally, there are enough draft picks to facilitate whatever trades needed.