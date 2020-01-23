NHL Rumors: Chris Kreider, Charlie McAvoy, and the Boston Bruins

Chris Kreider still high on the Boston Bruins’ radar

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston: This feels like a broken record but Chris Kreider will be highly sought after by the Boston Bruins. Sometimes the more modest fish turns out to be the best. However, Kreider provides power to the top-six in Boston’s forward core. The winger is 6 foot 3 and nearly 220 pounds with a net-front presence that can irk many goalies.

Kreider plays primarily on the left-wing and his acquisition would push Jake DeBrusk down the depth chart. That may not be a bad thing.

There are drawbacks like that one. The big one may be the cost, however. Kreider expects to cost Boston a first-round pick at a minimum. Will Don Sweeney roll the bones to deliver that kind of fish? It is a question with no clear answer.

Would the Boston Bruins trade Charlie McAvoy?

James Murphy of Boston Sports NOW: Charlie McAvoy represents the heir-apparent for the defensive core in Boston. Or does he? That is a question that has to be asked given Boston’s struggles of late. With two big gaffes over the past few weeks, those inquiries have only been heightened.

“We saw some poor defending, poor goaltending I think in Philly. Tonight I thought it was more the same to be honest with you,” a beyond frustrated Cassidy said. “Not so much on the goalie, they were good goals. But we get beat off the wall on the first one. The last one I can’t tell you what happened to be honest with you. It’s a rimmed puck goalie needs to get out and stop. The D need to communicate.

Again, one thing McAvoy has been guilty of is not communicating on the ice. This is not the first time. A young player like the defenseman possesses the upside which teams covet — especially the New York Rangers. It is not to say something will happen but New York needs defensemen in the worst way.