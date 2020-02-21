NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Robin Lehner, Erik Gustafsson, and Dylan Sikura

Robin Lehner, Erik Gustafsson headline Chicago Blackhawks assets…

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic Chicago: A Stan Bowman trade deadline includes trying to gain assets for Robin Lehner and Erik Gustafsson. Other deadline possibilities exist but those are the two main pieces. If Bowman does not like the prices, he could stand pat.

The trade has to make sense from a hockey standpoint for Bowman to move. It does not mean he is not listening. The general manager’s phone rings off the hook as the weekend approaches. Stay tuned.

Is Dylan Sikura potential trade bait for Chicago?

Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago: Sikura playing some of the best hockey of his life has generated a little trade buzz. The forward experienced success so far in the AHL in Rockford (66 points in 82 games). However, he only has 14 points in 47 games with Chicago.

Sikura tallied points in 11 straight games for Rockford which is why teams may be calling. He is just 24 and development has taken time at every level — from the NCAA to the AHL to the NHL. Why should this be different? He just stays the course. It would take quite an offer to wow Stan Bowman at this point.

NHL Trade Deadline becoming clear for Chicago Blackhawks

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago: As the deadline nears, Chicago now has a better idea of what a piece like Erik Gustafsson could garner in a trade. Several trades for defensemen have taken place in the last week and that has set the market.

One team could become attractive to Chicago if they declare as sellers and that is the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado needs a goalie after the injury to Philipp Grubauer. Also, injuries with their AHL affiliate and NHL core increase those chances. Could Brandon Saad be included as a sweetener on a deal? Do not rule that out either.

Chicago appears poised to make their decision on the trade deadline this weekend. Stan Bowman and the Blackhawks look to be a team to watch in the meantime.