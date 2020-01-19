NHL Rumors: Robin Lehner, and the Edmonton Oilers

Lehner could be looking for a big payday on his next deal

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines said that he spoke with Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA goaltender Robin Lehner yesterday.

“I had a pretty frank conversation with Robin this morning,” Johnston said. “What came out of that, for me, is that he’s very interested in just getting paid fairly here. He’s on his second-straight one-year deal in two different places. Some of that’s to do with what happened in his personal life, having to prove himself again. “…I sense that this is someone who’s going to have a fairly big ask after finishing third in the Vezina trophy voting last year.”

Lehner told Tracey Myers of NHL.com earlier this month that he’s not interested in signing another discount deal.

Johnston added last night.

“(Lehner) is over .920 percentage this season and so as Chicago looks to figure out their goaltending picture, it’ll be interesting to see if Robin Lehner’s idea of fair matches with what Stan Bowman and the Blackhawks are willing to do,” Johnston said.

Oilers GM Holland on the approaching trade deadline

Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun: From an interview with Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland.

“When your team plays at a high level to put themselves in a position to get into the playoffs, as the general manager I want to help out. “I like to make a move that sends a message to your team, a message that says ‘You guys have played great to get us to this point, I’m going to try to help out.’ ”

Holland hasn’t made any big moves since taking over as the Oilers GM. He said if you want to compete in the Stanly Cup playoffs, you have to be willing to move some future assets.

“So if I get to the trade deadline and I can do something and live with the price, I’ll do something.”

The Oilers have games between now and the trade deadline.

Holland doesn’t see them as a deadline seller, “barring a collapse.” They could be a buyer, or they could stand pat.