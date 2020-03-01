NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the New Jersey Devils

Blackhawks have time to work out their goaltending situation for next season

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of time to figure out their goaltending situation for next season. They will have a “proven NHL goalie signed for next year” according to GM Stan Bowman.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve mapped out who it’s going to be,” Bowman said Tuesday. “We have a lot of candidates, and we’ve got to make that choice between now and next season.” “We have Kevin Lankinen, Collin Delia, Subban and Crawford, he’s not signed. But obviously Delia, Lankinen and Subban, their rights are controlled by the Blackhawks, so we decide what we want to do with them. But we just got Malcolm, so we’re going to have to sort through that and look at the options.”

Crawford and Subban will likely ride out the season as their No. 1 and 2. Depending on his play, the Blackhawks may not even qualify him.

The Devils have begun GM interviews

Sportsnet: New Jersey Devils interim GM Tom Fitzgerald ran their trade deadline and received praise for the job he did. That doesn’t mean he’s a lock for the full-time position. The Devils upper management have started the interview process already.