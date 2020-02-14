NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Hurricanes looking for someone with term … a few potential options

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes would consider trading one of their two first-round picks (own Toronto’s) but only for a player with term. Matt Dumba has three years left at $6 million and the Minnesota Wild may eye the Hurricanes first, plus player(s) or prospect(s). Other options could be Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour, or New Jersey Devils Damon Severson.

Cost for Martinez and some interested teams

TSN: Bob McKenzie said the going price for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez is likely a second-round pick and a prospect.

“It is my understanding that amongst the many teams interested: The Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes all to varying degrees , depending on the day you ask.”

Penguins will have some offseason goaltending decisions … They could use some added depth

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It will be interesting to see what the Pittsburgh Penguins do this offseason with pending restricted free agent goaltenders Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry.

Unless the Penguins are able to get Jarry signed a really good deal, they may not have the salary cap space for both. Jarry could continue to grow, but Murray is already big-game proven.

There is no guarantee that the Penguins will be able to afford Patric Hornqvist.

The Penguins could look to add more depth before the deadline. They have picks in the third, fourth, fifth, and six rounds and some middling prospects that could be moved.

The Penguins scouted the Canadiens-Bruins game on Wednesday. The Canadiens only gave up a fourth-round for defenseman Marco Scandella. The Detroit Red Wings have Trevor Daley, but he hasn’t had a good season.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins still have some holes in their lineup and may not be done making moves. They did pay a high price for Jason Zucker, and do have fewer assets available.

The Penguins could use to improve their depth both up front and on the blue line. They may need to upgrade on depth defenseman Juuso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel. A left-handed defenseman they could trust would be a nice addition.