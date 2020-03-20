NHL Rumors: Canucks Still Looking To Sign Players … GMs Don’t Like the Bye Week

Canucks still looking at a college free agent … talking to agents of their own prospects

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said they had a shortlist of College free agents that they were interested in. They signed one of them yesterday in Marc Michaelis.

“There were 2 guys we went after really hard, him being one of them…

“The other player we should hear about in the next couple of days whether he’s going to chose us or another team.”

J.D. Burke: Some sources were saying that the Canucks were looking at Marc Michaelis’ teammate Connor Mackey.

Rick Dhaliwal: Sources are saying that the Canucks were initially in on Mackey but they are not anymore.

Thomas Drance: Canucks GM Benning on defenseman Jack Rathbone: “We’ve talked to his agent, he’s going to talk to his parents here in the next week or so and they’re going to have a conversation. They’ll get back to us as far as what his intentions are going to be.”

Iain MacIntyre: “Rathbone chose to delay college by a year, so already turns 21 this spring as sophomore. One of Canucks’ top 6-8 prospects, and they feel he’s ready for pro.”

GMs don’t like the bye week but it’s likely not going away

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: At the GM meetings a couple of weeks ago, they talked about the bye week and how some GMs don’t like how it impacts the schedule. Panthers GM Dale Tallon:

“We discussed it and we’re going to try to fix it as best we can,’’ Tallon said. “The 11 teams that played teams that had already played, there was a dismal record. It’s not really a fair thing. But we’re going fix it. At least everybody is aware of it and we’re trying to do the best we can with the format. We’ve got to make sure that it’s a fair schedule as far as who you play when you come out of that break. Because it was inconsistent. But we’ve addressed it.’’

Bill Daly said it’s something the players’ wanted in CBA, and it’s not likely going away. Gary Bettman added: