NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Targets After Michael Frolik Trade

Calgary Flames Targets After Michael Frolik deal

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary is a team looking for an edge in their quest to make it to the NHL’s second season. Trading Michael Frolik for a fourth-round pick was all about gaining the $4.3 million in cap space. That space proves valuable in several ways and helps Calgary aim higher at the trade deadline.

Some targets may include:

Tyler Toffoli — An Ontario native who scored 31 goals four years ago has steadily dropped in his stock ever since. He played in juniors with Sean Monahan for two seasons with adds to the allure of a top-line slotting. His $4.6 million salary presents no issue now.

Chris Kreider — Kreider makes $4.65 million and has scored 28 goals in two of his last three seasons for the New York Rangers. He would be an immediate top-six and power-play upgrade. His limited no-trade clause may be a slight snag.

Mike Hoffman — Hoffman is a power-play specialist making $5.87 million. He has a limited no-trade clause. Also, the forward is expected to test the market. With Florida so close to the playoffs, he is unlikely to be traded.

Zack Kassian — Kassian draws a lot of hate from Calgary fans but he is cheap at $1.95 million. Kassian showed an ability to keep up with top-line players this year unlike any other. It may be a fluke but it may not be either. It all depends on two things — if Kassian thinks the grass is greener along with Edmonton’s playoff chances.

Evgenii Dadonov — Dadonov has scored 28+ goals twice since coming back to the NHL. Florida can dangle him and his $4 million AAV. However, if the Panthers are still in the playoff race, it appears that Florida will not move the right-winger.

More Michael Frolik Trade Fallout?

Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic: Calgary established itself as a contender for a top-six player at the trade deadline by moving Michael Frolik. Their cap space now stands at nearly $4.8 million.

It does not make a move imminent but creates room for one. With younger players pushing for spots, the Frolik move was inevitable. Now, a bigger upgrade can be acquired IF the price is right.