NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Buffalo Sabres

Salary cap asset for the Flames

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: The Calgary Flames moved out forward Michael Frolik Thursday night, clearing $4.3 million in salary cap space. The move now gives them just under $2 million in cap space leading up the trade deadline.

“You always want to improve your team, but No. 1, you need to have some room to do it,” Treliving said. “This now gives us some flexibility. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything is imminent in the next 10 minutes, but it’s difficult to look at other opportunities until you have the space to accommodate it.”

Treliving adds that cap space is one of the most important assets to have. It’s been well known that he’s been trying for months to create some space. The Flames were able to do so without having to include a draft pick or prospect to sweeten a deal.

Sabres likely aren’t done making moves

Darren Dreger: It is sounding like the Buffalo Sabres are still looking to make moves and are willing to move more pieces.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill on his players that have made trade requests.