NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres See Opportunity?

The Calgary Flames and Opportunity Knocks

Wes Gilbertson of The Calgary Sun: Entering Friday night five teams sit within two points of the Pacific Division lead. Calgary is one of them despite everything. Even with injuries to Mark Giordano and Travis Hamonic, Calgary possesses the eighth-best record since November 20th.

However, if they have the chance to make a big deal, Brad Treliving is ready and willing. A general manager takes his cues from the team. Calgary plays consistently inconsistent all year and some believe a shot in the arm is needed.

Giordano and Hamonic appear closer to returning than further away. Therefore, the Flames need a depth defenseman. After that, there are holes offensively which may need more filling. Could a Kyle Palmieri present as a good fit? Even Vincent Trocheck or Mike Hoffman remain possibilities.

“There are some very good players (available) — you hear names all the time,” Treliving said. “The teams that have them know they’re really good players, and usually they’re not giving them away.”

Josh Anderson and Max Domi linger on the trade market. It is up to Treliving as to whether the cost of acquiring a forward is worth that price.

Buffalo Sabres have different opportunities looming

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News: Buffalo needs to make moves but the cap presents problems. Opportunity knocks for them. Maybe a team takes on one of their “disgruntled” players. Conor Sheary and Jimmy Vesey could garner nice returns. Vesey, in this market, might even get a third-round pick back or better. Jason Botterill re-signing him would not surprise either.

Sheary produces at a low rate (53 points in 131 games for Buffalo). On the other hand, he has 57 games of playoff experience. His cap hit comes in under $1 million. He expects to fetch a decent return.

Zemgus Girgensons presents to teams as a nice bottom-six forward. Also, he possesses some scoring punch. Girgensons comes cheap and could be had for a mid-round pick.

After that, trade ideas muddle some. The one player that could net Buffalo a top-six forward is Rasmus Ristolainen. The problem lies in the fact that the defenseman is just too high-risk. Teams justifying that kind of payment risk it coming back to bite them.