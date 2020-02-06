NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres – Botterill, Trade Candidates

Interview with Sabres GM Jason Botterill

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill was on WGR 550 radio yesterday talking about the Sabres and frustration surrounding the team. Botterill on them making no major moves so far this season.

“The entire group, we haven’t done well enough. Am I going to do something drastic because it’s imperative we do something right now? I’m not going to harm this organization. As a general manager I need to think on the longer term.”

WGR 550: Botterill on the Seattle expansion draft: “You’ll see more moves this summer in preparation for that.”

WGR 550: Botterill on player salaries: “The models now with how salaries are being structured, the teams at the top are paying their young players an even higher % of the cap. You get young players from the draft. Have to bring talent in through the organization.”

WGR 550: Botterill on trading draft picks: “If you are going to utilize 1st round picks in trades, you need 2nd & 3rds to contribute to their group. That’s what’s happened in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, & Boston.”

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres could look to trade their pending UFAs in Jimmy Vesey, Conor Sheary, Michael Frolik, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Zach Bogosian. They may only get mid to late-round picks for them. Evan Rodrigues could also be moved.

The Sabres should listen to trade offers on Rasmus Ristolainen and Brandon Montour.

Asked if GM, what three moves would he pursue? Trade Ristolainen or Montour for a top-six forward with term. Trade Vesey, Sheary, Girgensons, Bogosian, and Rodrigues for picks, and then use the picks in trades in the offseason. Don’t trade Johan Larsson and sign him to an extension.

Haven’t heard if GM Jason Botterill is on the hot seat or not.

The Sabres could have more than $33 million in salary cap space this offseason. It may not be easy to lure free agents unless they overpay. Sam Reinhart, Montour, and Linus Ullmark need new deals.