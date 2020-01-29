NHL Rumors: Scouting OTT-BUF and CGY-STL, Sabres, Bruins, and Ducks

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres

Mike Augello: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Senators-Sabres game: Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks.

Scouting the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues

Ryan Pike: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Flames-Blues game: Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sabres still looking for forwards

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill said again yesterday that he is looking to acquire a forward. He’s looking to add more speed up front.

Bruins and Ducks talking?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: As previously reported by BHN, the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks have scouting each other. They have held some exploratory trade talks and one source has said that Bruins have their eye on winger Ondrej Kase.

The 24-year old Kase carries a $2.6 million salary cap hit and has another year left on his deal.

The source is saying the GMs have discussed what the price to acquire Kase might be.

Elliotte Friedman has reported for a couple of weeks that the Ducks are willing to take a bad contract to help out a team at the cost of some added assets. The Ducks have $9.1 million in salary cap space to work with.

The Bruins have David Backes ($4.9 million through next year) and Brett Ritchie on NHL deals playing in the AHL. Defenseman Kevan Miller is on the LTIR.

It’s not known what the Ducks could be looking for from the Bruins. They could be headed in a full rebuild.

Ducks defenseman Josh Manson has come up in the rumor mill again. He carries a $4.1 million cap hit for another two seasons.