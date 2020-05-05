NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the New Jersey Devils

Sabres have lots of free agents but still may need to move out salary

Joe Yerdon of The Athletic: Organizationally the Buffalo Sabres have 12 pending unrestricted free agents and 15 restricted free agents.

Sam Reinhart will be looking for a long-term deal and a big raise. The Sabres are also aware that they’ll have a cap overage penalty applied next season. As of now, there is about $1.275 million. If the regular restarts, Rasmus Dahlin is close to adding another $2 million if he can get into the top 10 in assists – he’s two away.

After re-signing RFAs and possibly some of their UFAs, the Sabres are going to need to fill out their roster with players close to the league minimum.

They’ll likely need to let UFAs Zemgus Girgensons, Wayne Simmonds, Scott Wilson, Michael Frolik, and Jimmy Vesey walk.

Making a trade or two could free up some cap space. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen or maybe a restricted free agent who they feel is asking for too much money.

Players rolling back their salaries and/or compliance buyout(s) are possibilities but you can’t count on them being ‘available’ options at this time.

Devils pending RFA Blackwood wants to remain long-term

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood has put up some respectable rookie numbers and is leading rookie goalies in several categories. The 23-year netminder is also a pending RFA, and he hopes to remain with the Devils long-term.

“I don’t really know exactly how it’s all going to transpire but whatever it is, I like Jersey,” Blackwood said Monday. “I love playing here and I’d love to play here for a long time, so I’m sure we can figure something out and hopefully it can go smoothly.”

Blackwood likes the young core the Devils have put together and hopes to remain and build on it.