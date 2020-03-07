NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Montreal Canadiens

Could Botterill be on the hot seat in Buffalo?

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill rewarded the team at the deadline by adding and not selling. Ownership isn’t happy with the lack of playoffs according to Botterill.

Ownership would prefer not to go through another GM search this offseason but it could be a possibility if things fall apart. There are some within the organization that think that Botterill might be over his head, that their cap situation is a mess, and that he can’t recover from the Ryan O’Reilly trade.

Botterill’s handing the extra defensemen and timing of some trades hasn’t been ideal. He is still respected around the league though.

Could the Montreal Canadiens be interested in Torey Krug if he hits free agency?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Analyst Pierre McGuire suggested at the end of February that the Montreal Canadiens could be one of the teams that could be interested in Boston Bruins pending UFA defenseman Torey Krug.

The Canadiens will have plenty of salary cap space to add this offseason.

“This is offseason stuff that will have to try and do,” McGuire pointed out when discussing the Canadiens needing to find a true, bonafide powerplay quarterback. “I don’t think they’ll be able to do it through free agency unless. …unless Boston doesn’t sign Torey Krug and Torey Krug has an appetite to go play with a Michigan State guy like Petry. I don’t know, you asked me, I’m giving you an idea. What I would do if I’m involved with the Canadiens, that’s one of the players I would try and get in the offseason because of the relationship he has with Jeff Petry.”

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could hit the open market as well, but he may not be what the Canadiens need.

“Alex Pietrangelo is good at that but he’s different than Krug,” McGuire said. “Krug’s not as good in the 200-foot game but he’s better in the 60-foot game if you follow me.”

The Bruins cleared some salary cap space at the deadline, so they may have some extra room to re-sign Krug. GM Don Sweeney wouldn’t say if the extra cap space means they will re-sign him. The sides continue to stay in contact.