NHL Rumors: Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, Blackhawks and Avalanche

Quick notes on the Bruins, Sabres and Eichel

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Boston Bruins will likely try to bulk up before the deadline.

Wonder if this is the offseason were the Buffalo Sabres ownership/management see what kind of return they could get for Jack Eichel? Or will Eichel request a trade out of Buffalo this offseason? They’ll miss the playoff for the sixth straight season.

Red Wings Green and Glendening on trade rumors

Dana Wakiji of Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Mike Green on his name being in trade rumors.

“After being through it many times, it’s obviously an odd experience but if you play for a long time, you get used to it,” Green said after Saturday’s practice at the BELFOR Training Center. “It’s part of the business. Obviously with the relationships, it makes it difficult. “For me, no, it’s not a distraction. I mean, you worry about day to day in this league. Obviously, anything can happen but it’s not something I stew over too much.”

Forward Luke Glendening on the trade rumors.

“You can only control what you can control, so you just got o show up and keep doing your job to the best of your ability,” Glendening said. “You’re here until they tell you something different, so that’s the way you got to approach it.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Detroit Red Wings leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

“One guy on Detroit I do think would have interest would be Luke Glendening, I’m just not sure they’re trading him. One name I’ve heard in the past couple of days was Mike Green. Someone told me they thought Washington might consider bringing him back. I heard Calgary, but some other people poo-pooed that a bit. Calgary needs D so logically it makes sense.”

Chicago Blackhawks trade deadline primer

