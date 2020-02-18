NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Capitals, Kings, and Top 50 NHL Trade Bait

Bruins, Hurricanes, and Capitals looking to make a move
Brian Lawton: The Boston Bruins will make a move after seeing the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins improve.
There is lots of talk that the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals are pushing hard to make a deal. The Hurricanes are willing to put the Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick on the market. The Capitals are interested in a top-four defenseman or a top-nine winger. They may need a team to retain salary.
Kings still active in the trade market
Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is still active in the trade market.
Blake said last night that coach Todd McLellan was trying to convince them to not trade Tyler Toffoli, adding on McLellan that “he wants to win, understandable he wants good players on team.”
Lisa Dillman: When asked if they would consider re-signing Toffoli when free agency opens if he’s not extended by the Vancouver Canucks, Blake said that couldn’t answer that at this time.
John Hoven: The Kings will try to get a second-round pick and a prospect for defenseman Alec Martinez. They will likely get mid-round picks for forward Trevor Lewis and defenseman Derek Forbort.
There hasn’t been much traction on any of their other players.
Top 50 NHL trade bait board
1. Chris Kreider – LW – UFA
2. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA
3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA
4. Alec Martinez – LD – 1 year left
5. Brenden Dillon – LD – UFA
6. Tyler Toffoli – RW – UFA
7. Ilya Kovalchuk – LW – UFA
8. Carolina Hurricanes 1st round pick
9. Kyle Palmieri – RW – 1 year left
10. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – RFA
11. Dylan DeMelo – RD – UFA
12. Patrick Marleau – LW – UFA
13. Joe Thornton – C – UFA
14. Derek Grant – C – UFA
15. Mike Hoffman – RW – UFA
16. Barclay Goodrow – C – 1 year left
17. Chris Tierney – C – RFA
18. Erik Gustafsson – LD – UFA
19. Pavel Buchnevich – RW – 1 year left
20. Detroit Red Wing salary cap space
21. Alexander Kerfoot – C – three years left
22. Kasperi Kapanen – RW – 2 years left
23. Mathew Dumba – RD – 3 years left
24. Jonas Brodin – LD – 1 year left
25. Wayne Simmonds – RW – UFA
26. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA
27. Anthony DeAngelo – RD – RFA
28. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years left
29. Ondrej Kase – RW – 1 year left
30. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – 2 years left
31. Robin Lehner – G – UFA
32. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA
33. Conor Sheary – LW – UFA
34. Ryan Donato – LW – 1 year left
35. Craig Smith – RW – UFA
36. Valtteri Filppula – C – 1 year left
37. Marco Scandella – LD – UFA
38. Mikael Granlund – LW – UFA
39. Sam Bennett – LW – 1 year left
40. Michael Del Zotto – LD – UFA
41. Nate Thompson – C – UFA
42. Trevor Lewis – RW – UFA
43. Devin Shore – LW – UFA
44. Rocco Grimaldi – RW – UFA
45. Evgenii Dadonov – RW – UFA
46. Zach Bogosian – RD – UFA
47. Josh Manson – RD – 2 years left
48. Kyle Turris – RW – 4 years left
49. Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year left
50. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – RFA