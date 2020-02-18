NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Capitals, Kings, and Top 50 NHL Trade Bait

Bruins, Hurricanes, and Capitals looking to make a move

Brian Lawton: The Boston Bruins will make a move after seeing the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins improve.

There is lots of talk that the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals are pushing hard to make a deal. The Hurricanes are willing to put the Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick on the market. The Capitals are interested in a top-four defenseman or a top-nine winger. They may need a team to retain salary.

Kings still active in the trade market

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is still active in the trade market.

Blake said last night that coach Todd McLellan was trying to convince them to not trade Tyler Toffoli, adding on McLellan that “he wants to win, understandable he wants good players on team.”

Lisa Dillman: When asked if they would consider re-signing Toffoli when free agency opens if he’s not extended by the Vancouver Canucks, Blake said that couldn’t answer that at this time.

John Hoven: The Kings will try to get a second-round pick and a prospect for defenseman Alec Martinez. They will likely get mid-round picks for forward Trevor Lewis and defenseman Derek Forbort.

There hasn’t been much traction on any of their other players.

