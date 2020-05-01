NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Who’ll Be Back To Who’s Gone … No Progress On Torey Krug Talks

Who will be back with the Bruins and who could be gone

Joe MacDonald of The Athletic: Looking at who could be staying with the Boston Bruins and who could be on the move for next season.

The untouchables – Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Charlie McAvoy, and Brandon Carlo.

Here if he wants to be – Zdeno Chara.

Almost certainly staying put – Ondrej Kase, Sean Kuraly, Chris Wagner, Anton Blidh, Jeremy Lauzon, and Connor Clifton.

Staying put … I think – Par Lindholm, and Nick Ritchie.

Restricted free agents – so likely staying put – Anders Bjork, Jake DeBrusk, and Matt Grzelcyk.

Could be on the move – Jaroslav Halak, John Moore, and Kevan Miller.

Should be a future captain – but might not have a future here at all – Torey Krug. The Bruins and Krug’s camp have been talking extension but they haven’t been able to find common ground on a long-term deal. He’s a perfect fit for the Bruins on and off the ice and would be captain material once Bergeron and Chara are not around. He would need to a take a hometown discount to be back next season.

So long – Joakim Nordstrom. The Bruins have prospects ready to fill his role.

No progress on Krug talks … Flat cap next year likely ends Krug run in Boston

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: There has been no progress made between the Boston Bruins and pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Torey Krug. Based on past production and before the shutdown, any long-term extension could have been in the $6 to $8 million range.

“There hasn’t been any discussion,” Krug said Tuesday in a virtual town hall with season-ticket holders. “I’m prepared for it just because of the unknown and that nobody knows what the financial implications are going to be for this league, and for each individual team for years to come. That’s still being sorted out. I didn’t really anticipate anything like that. As I’ve said all along, I want to be part of this group, part of this locker room and part of this city.”

If the salary cap stays flat next season or drops below this season’s $81.5 million cap ceiling, it could cost the Bruins the ability to re-sign Krug.