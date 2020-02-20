NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Bruins looking at three forwards

Jason (@Account4hockey): Elliotte Friedman said yesterday on Sportsnet 590 that the Boston Bruins are active on the trade market and looking at Kyle Palmieri, Chris Kreider, and Josh Anderson. Anderson is still injured and his health is a concern.

The Golden Knights may not be done

Ryan Kennedy: Have been hearing that the Vegas Golden Knights may not be finished with adding to their blue line.

Steve Carp: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on if they will do something before Monday’s deadline: “We’ll do a re-set and do our work through the week to see if there are any other moves. We’ll see what’s out there. But I don’t think there’s a move we have to make.”

Shattenkirk would love to remain with the Lightning beyond this season

Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have any right-handed defensemen under contract for next season. The Lightning are expected to re-sign pending RFA Erik Cernak. Cal Foote should get a chance to make the team.

It’s possible they could re-sign pending UFA Kevin Shattenkirk, but it would have to be on a team-friendly deal. Shattenkirk is open to the idea of staying.

“In my mind, it’s my first choice by far,” Shattenkirk told The Athletic. “This is where I’d love to stay for a few more years. The fit on the ice has been great. The fit off the ice has been great as well. You know the nature of the beast coming, but you also learn in this business that a lot of crazier things have happened.”

The Lightning have 13 players under contract at $75 million, so it wouldn’t be an easy deal to get done.

They have list of pending RFAs to take care of as well: Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli, Cernak, Mitchell Stephens, Mathieu Joseph and Alex Volkov.

The Lightning will talk to both Shattenkirk and Jan Rutta. Shattenkirk is getting $1.433 million from the Rangers from the buyout, so a two- or three-year deal at $2.5 to $3 million might be enough to convince him to stay.

Talks will wait until after the season.