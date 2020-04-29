NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Krejci on being a free agent after next season

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media: The Boston Bruins will have some decisions to make on pending UFA defenseman Torey Krug this offseason. Next year they’ll have decisions on forward David Krejci.

The soon to be 34-year old Krejci has a year left on his deal at a $7.25 million salary cap.

“We’ll see,” Krejci said of his future in a Zoom call Monday afternoon. “I’m not planning on retiring that’s for sure. I’m going to play after that. How long or what’s going to happen, I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what happens after that next year. Definitely not planning on going into the next season as it being my last.”

A long-term look at the Canucks

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: Taking a long-term look at the Vancouver Canucks.

The main pending UFAs in Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Toffoli and Chris Tanev. Jake Virtanen and Troy Stetcher are among the RFAs. The Canucks will need to keep in mind that forward Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes will need a new contract after next season.

The Canucks still have to deal with Roberto Luongo‘s cap recapture penalty, Ryan Spooner‘s buyout, and Sven Baertschi contract counting against the cap next year.

Will they be able to re-sign Markstrom, Toffoli, and Tanev?

The Canucks are top-heavy up front and need a lot of help on the blue line.

A long-term look at the Lightning

Scott Charles of NBC Sports: Taking a long-term look at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning has most of their core locked up long-term. Their long-term needs are basically just managing the salary cap and continuing to draft and develop prospects.

If the season is canceled, or if they don’t win, would they look to make some big changes, fire coach Jon Cooper, or take another run roster and re-evaluate after next season?