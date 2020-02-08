NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Torey Krug, and more

Possible under the radar Boston Bruins acquisitions?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Several options exist for the Boston Bruins if they cannot land any of the big fish. Here are just a few.

Wayne Simmonds became available at last year’s trade deadline but the Boston Bruins missed out. His cost lessened considerably this time around with just 19 points in 51 games. Boston won’t have to pay a hefty price (mid-round pick or so perhaps).

Craig Smith declined the same way as Wayne Simmonds and only more so. He went from 51 points a couple of seasons ago to 22 points in 51 games this year. Smith fired nearly three shots a game at times this year but has not gotten the production. Again, his price would be cheaper than the big fish.

Jesper Fast skates very fast and is versatile as far as playing anywhere in top or middle-six. A middle-six role is likely for the winger in Boston and the price would be a mid-round pick.

Boston Bruins will not trade Torey Krug….yet.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Again, a source confirmed what we knew already. The Boston Bruins intend not to trade Torey Krug.

“Let’s put it this way, they’re all in to get back to the Final and win the Cup and Don has told anyone that has inquired that for the Bruins to do that, they need Krug on their roster,” the source said. “Unless it’s the Oilers trading McDavid or Draisaitl to them, the Bruins won’t be moving Krug before the deadline.”

All parties involved are willing to let Krug play things out. So far, it has been quite successful. The Boston Bruins streaking to four straight wins help as Torey Krug has five points in that span. There is a bit more data to back this up too.

Torey Krug’s performance this season puts him in elite company….#NHLBruins @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/E9jWx5fJzQ — Jason Paul 🥥 (@WaveIntel) February 6, 2020 A

Again, the Boston Bruins know what they have in Krug. The question is all about affordability.