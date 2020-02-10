NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, and Ron Francis

Boston Bruins should go all out for Chris Kreider?

Matt Porter of The Boston Globe: Again, the question revisits itself daily now. Should the Bruins go out and get Chris Kreider? Damn the cost, etc. Okay, not exactly.

Chris Kreider’s age (28) and maturity help here. His stability would provide Boston with a top-six scoring threat that can be mostly relied upon come April. Can the same be said about Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, etc? Those players provide more questions than answers currently.

Boston needs a power forward and playmaker who helps the five-on-five play. Kreider excels at that. Yes, it will cost a first-round pick but if Boston advances deep into the playoffs, that is more like a second. If a deal is there, Boston pulls the trigger err has to.

Keith Jones and his thoughts on San Jose’s “selling”

Brian Witt of NBC Sports: Expect Brenden Dillon to go and maybe first from San Jose.

“I’m 90 percent certain that will be traded,” Jones told NBC Sports California, “so we’ll call that I’m certain he’ll be traded. I think the Florida Panthers stand out as a team to me that would use and need his services. I think you’re talking about getting a second-round pick for Brenden Dillon, which would be really good for Doug Wilson. He has an element of toughness that a lot of teams want when the playoffs roll around.”

Other players besides Dillon could be traded but he remains the most viable. Then there is Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. Thornton seems a destined fit for San Jose but will he waive his NMC? As for Marleau, several teams could use his speed and he still has a little offensive punch.

The added value of draft picks and Ron Francis

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic (notebook): Though Seattle does not play for almost two years, Ron Francis learned some valuable lessons on draft picks in the last few months. Talking to scouts and getting reports back emphasize the importance of picks.

For example, Los Angeles acquired a likely 2021 second-round pick in the Jack Campbell deal (He’ll likely meet the condition). Those picks remain important because they can be used in deals with Seattle (the pick appeasement scenario). Ron Francis stocking up on picks is a plausible scenario thanks to the expansion draft.