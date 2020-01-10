NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Scouting the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets

Jimmy Murphy: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Bruins-Jets game: Anaheim Ducks (2 – assistant GM Dave Nonis and their director of pro scouting Rick Patterson), Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New Jersey Devils.

Palmieri would be good fit for the Bruins

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: New Jersey Devils forward Kyle Palmieri fits what the Boston Bruins need – a scoring right winger that could play on the second line.

He carries a $4.65 million salary cap hit through next season.

One assistant GM thinks the Devils could make Palmieri available ahead of the trade deadline. Could the Bruins get the Devils to retain some salary in a potential deal?

Would the Devils be interested in Bruins Anders Bjork as part of a package? Bjork is a pending RFA with arbitration rights.

Could 2018 second-round pick and right-handed defenseman Axel Andersson be included?

Other potential trade deadline targets could include Chris Kreider, Tyler Toffoli, Brandon Saad, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Palmieri fits the Bruins need better than those four.

Bruins and Blackhawks talking trade

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Sources have said that the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks have talked trade. One source said on Tuesday that the Bruins defenseman John Moore could be a target for the Blackhawks.

BHN reported over a week ago that Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman had been scouting the Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres. The Blackhawks could use a defenseman after losing Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan for the season.

The Bruins are looking for a second-line winger. Bruins GM Don Sweeney does have some interest in Blackhawks winger Brandon Saad and New York Rangers Chris Kreider. Saad has a year left at $6 million. If the Bruins were to acquire either winger, they would need to move out some salary.

Moore carries a $2.7 million cap hit for three more years.