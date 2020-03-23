NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – College Free Agents, and Tuukka Rask

Bruins in on some college free agents

Mark Divver: Have been hearing that the Boston Bruins are in on college free agents Jack Ahcan of St. Cloud and Mitchell Chaffee of UMass.

Mark Divver on NHL.com : On Chaffee: “Chaffee (6-foot, 205 pounds) is a wing who plays a heavy game and has a good touch around the net. He had interest from a dozen NHL teams at the end of last season, according to UMass coach Greg Carvel, and the junior is getting a lot of attention this year, too.”

On Ahcan: "The 22-year-old has a bulldog mentality. Underrated as a defenseman, Ahcan has excellent hands and his IQ and vision complement the rest of his skill set. One scout calls him a modern-day defenseman."

Mark Divver: Word is the Bruins also have some interest in college free agent Justin Richards from Duluth.

Could next season be Rask’s last?

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: asked Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask what his expectation is for any future workload, who responded with:

“I have one year left in the contract, so we’ll see if I even play,” he replied.

When asked if that could be a real possibility.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Always a possibility.”

The 33-year old Rask has one-year left on his deal at a $7 million cap hit.

Rask’s current backup – soon to be 35-year old Jaroslav Halak – is a pending unrestricted free agent. Prospects Dan Vladar, Jeremy Swayman, and Kyle Keyser will be battle to play in the AHL.

Rask said that if he doesn’t sign another NHL contract after his current deal, it won’t be to go back and play in Finland. He’d spend his time with his family.