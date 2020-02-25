NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, and the Arizona Coyotes

Bruins and Blackhawks had Saad talks

Jimmy Murphy: The Boston Bruins did talk to the Chicago Blackhawks about forward Brandon Saad. It was a multiplayer deal that involved a Bruins roster player.

Oilers talking with free agents Sheahan and Archibald, Bear to wait

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have been talking contract extensions with pending UFA forwards Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald. It’s expected that the sides can work out deals.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: There have been no contract extension talks between the Oilers and pending restricted free agent defenseman Ethan Bear.

No reason to be concerned as have been told that they are waiting until the summer.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Makes sense that there haven’t been talks as he doesn’t have a big (NHL) track record: “Bear wasn’t a lock to make Oilers in 3rd yr of ELC. Why would either side do an extension last summer or early in season? He’s been such an important part of ’19-20 Oilers; his stock’s only going up. Why sign now?”

Coyotes looked at Trocheck

Craig Morgan: A source said that the Arizona Coyotes had significant interest in then Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck.

Coyotes GM John Chayka said they were in on a few other players but ended up sticking with what they already had.

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: Prior to the trade deadline GM Chayka had hinted that they may not do anything, and in the end, they didn’t.