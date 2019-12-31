NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Blackhawks scouting the Bruins and Sabres

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman has scouted both the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres twice in person in the past two weeks.

Prior to the Bruins home game on Sunday, a Blackhawks had at least one scout at the Bruins’ previous four home games.

“Yeah Stan Bowman has been hot on the trail at a lot of their games,” one NHL pro scout acknowledged to Boston Hockey Now.

Injuries to the Blackhawks blue line recently has them looking for defensemen. The Bruins and Sabres have defensemen they could move and are looking for some depth up front, something the Blackhawks can part with.

Elliotte Friedman said on the weekend that the Bruins have some interest in New York Rangers Chris Kreider, and possibly Blackhawks Brandon Saad. Saad has a year left at $6 million.

The Bruins could be okay with moving John Moore and Kevan Miller. Prospect Jakub Zboril could also be available.

The Sabres could have defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen, Zach Bogosian and Marco Scandella available.

Could the Bruins look at some left-handed defensemen?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins’ main priority is a top-six winger for their second-line. Finding some depth to the left-side of their blue line could also become an area the Bruins look to add to.

Left-handed defensemen that could interest the Bruins.

Mark Borowiecki – Ottawa Senators – $1.2 million cap hit that brings a physical presence.

Brendan Dillon – San Jose Sharks – Could replace the injured Kevan Miller if they move Miller when he’s healthy.

Marco Scandella – Buffalo Sabres – Could replace John Moore if they move Moore for a forward.

Ron Hainsey – Ron Senators – Has a modified no-movement clause but is from Bolton, MA.