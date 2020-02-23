NHL Rumors — Boston Bruins, Brandon Saad, and more

Boston Bruins needs still no secret to anyone…

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston: The Boston Bruins feel they have several different needs (mostly minor) as the trade deadline comes. One lingering question will be the top-six forward? Some will say no after the acquisition of Ondrej Kase. Others say yes and that the Bruins are still in on Chris Kreider. Time will tell if that is the case.

There are a few minor needs as well. Could Boston use a bottom-six center to provide some depth? Absolutely. Would it be Joe Thornton? That seems unlikely but never say never. After that, with the Kevan Miller injury, the Boston Bruins need a depth defenseman. Those prices should come down on Monday if Boston wants one. Technically, Zach Bogosian could be had as well.

Getting back to the top-six winger dilemma, what if Boston still has an interest in Ilya Kovalchuk or even Kyle Palmieri. Yes, a sweetener would be needed for Palmieri but this is feasible. Feasible does not mean a trade is likely.

Could the Boston Bruins look to Brandon Saad?

Joe McDonald and Scott Powers of The Athletic: A name popping up just happens to be Brandon Saad. Saad playing some of the best hockey of his career attracts general managers much as he has in the past.

Saad’s contract possesses one more year on it. That remains important for Don Sweeney. However, the Boston Bruins’ general manager would have to again get creative. This is purely speculative but sources have indicated some chatter. Also, a deal costing more than most expected could happen.

Most forget Saad is just 27. He has won two Stanley Cups. That ability to win checks off a lot of checkmarks on the board. Just when Brandon Saad looks like he has lost something, he bounces back. This could not be better timing for the Chicago Blackhawks. If there was a time to deal the winger, it may be now.

Will it happen? Again, stranger things have occurred.