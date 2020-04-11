NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Bruins GM on their pending unrestricted free agent forwards

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said they would speak with Kevan Miller‘s camp about a contract for the pending unrestricted free agent defenseman.

“We’ll entertain the opportunity to bring Kevan back. He will also entertain whether he wants to come back.”

Conor Ryan: Bruins GM Sweeney on pending free agent defenseman Torey Krug.

“We’ve had very good discussions with Torey’s group — we just haven’t found a landing spot yet. … We’re hopeful that we’ll find a resolution.”

Sweeny continued: “I dearly hope Torey (Krug) hasn’t played his last game (with the Bruins) this year or going forward.”

Conor Ryan: GM Sweeney on pending UFA defenseman Zdeno Chara.

“I think even Zdeno himself has reported that he would like to continue to play. … The ongoing dialogue has been very healthy with Zdeno.”

Canucks and Toffoli haven’t talked contract extension

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said after he acquired forward Tyler Toffoli he was interested in re-signing the pending unrestricted free agent. In 10 games for the Canucks Toffoli has scored six goals and added four assists.

Uncertainty over next seasons salary cap makes it difficult to extend some players. Toffoli enjoyed his time in Vancouver but hasn’t really thought about beyond this season.