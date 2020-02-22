NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and the Edmonton Oilers
The Boston Bruins may have a little more future salary cap space for Torey Krug. An Edmonton Oilers trade deadline primer
© Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Bruins may have a little more room for a Torey Krug extension

Matt Kalman of WEEI: It’s not known if the Boston Bruins are out of the running from Chris Kreider and Kyle Palmieri.

After moving out David Backes, the Bruins gained a little future salary cap flexibility and might be able to work out an extension with pending UFA Torey Krug.

Teams could be interested in Ducks Derek Grant

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thought Podcast on the Anaheim Ducks leading up to the trade deadline.

“They have a guy who I think there’s some interest in, and that’s Derek Grant. He’s their centre who’s played really well. Bob Murray really likes Derek Grant and he’s had a really good year. To me he’s a perfect depth centre for the playoffs.

But from what I’ve heard their big guys, the Lindholms, the Fowlers, the Mansons, the Silfverbergs, the Rakells, they aren’t going anywhere.”

Edmonton Oilers deadline primer

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland would like to improve their roster but he doesn’t want to give up their first-round pick or a top process.

They could use a left winger to play with Connor McDavid, a veteran depth defenseman, and maybe a third-line center like Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Forward options could be Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar, Kyle Palmieri, or Tyler Ennis.

Assets they could move are Jesse Puljujarvi and maybe a second-round pick.

2020: 1st, 2nd, *3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th 7th. (*3rd goes to CGY if Neal scores 21 goals and Lucic trails him by 10 or more goals).

2021: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (PIT), 7th.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thought Podcast on the Edmonton Oilers leading up to the trade deadline.

“I had a couple teams tell me Coleman was the one guy they were going to do the first-rounder for and I think that was a smart try for Edmonton.

“I think it’s going to be hard for the Oilers to do it because of their entire injury situation, I think they like (J-G) Pageau. I just don’t know if they’re going to be able to pull it off.”

 