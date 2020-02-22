NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Bruins may have a little more room for a Torey Krug extension

Matt Kalman of WEEI: It’s not known if the Boston Bruins are out of the running from Chris Kreider and Kyle Palmieri.

After moving out David Backes, the Bruins gained a little future salary cap flexibility and might be able to work out an extension with pending UFA Torey Krug.

Teams could be interested in Ducks Derek Grant

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thought Podcast on the Anaheim Ducks leading up to the trade deadline.

“They have a guy who I think there’s some interest in, and that’s Derek Grant. He’s their centre who’s played really well. Bob Murray really likes Derek Grant and he’s had a really good year. To me he’s a perfect depth centre for the playoffs. … But from what I’ve heard their big guys, the Lindholms, the Fowlers, the Mansons, the Silfverbergs, the Rakells, they aren’t going anywhere.”

Edmonton Oilers deadline primer

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland would like to improve their roster but he doesn’t want to give up their first-round pick or a top process.

They could use a left winger to play with Connor McDavid, a veteran depth defenseman, and maybe a third-line center like Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Forward options could be Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Tatar, Kyle Palmieri, or Tyler Ennis.

Assets they could move are Jesse Puljujarvi and maybe a second-round pick.

2020: 1st, 2nd, *3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th 7th. (*3rd goes to CGY if Neal scores 21 goals and Lucic trails him by 10 or more goals).

2021: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (PIT), 7th.

