NHL Rumors: Bob Murray, Anaheim Ducks, and Calgary Flames

Questions take a look at Anaheim Ducks and Bob Murray…

Eric Stephens of The Athletic (Q&A): Some of the questions asked included Bob Murray, his hot seat, and what Anaheim may do as far as this trade deadline. One of the going thoughts is that this is a rebuild without calling it one. When attendance does suffer, that is when Bob Murray will be on the hot seat.

Another idea floated is a Vincent Trocheck for Josh Manson swap. Florida needs a top-four caliber defenseman badly and Anaheim needs top-six forward talent. The problem lies in the fact that right-handed defensemen are like gold.

Finally, the younger kids have mostly underwhelmed in Anaheim this season. A changing of the guard is coming and more moves may come but this summer, not now. Bob Murray seems willing to mostly stand pat unless they are wowed.

Buzz growing on Anaheim Ducks’ Ondrej Kase and Josh Manson

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: At least, Bob Murray listens when it comes to calls for Ondrej Kase and Josh Manson. Also, some interest focuses on players like Adam Henrique, Michael Del Zotto, and Derek Grant.

Grant and Del Zotto involve smaller level deals that may pique Murray’s fancy more. One wonders if the other three players might get more interest come the summer. Either way, Murray is at least taking calls. There is that.

Calgary Flames ahead of the trade deadline…

Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic Calgary: As Brad Treliving stated, Calgary is the eighth-best team in the league since November 20th. Furthermore, they may get Travis Hamonic and Mark Giordano back sooner than expected.

The problem with Calgary is constant inconsistencies. There exist so many peaks and valleys from the players that Treliving has no real cue to go off at the deadline. Who does he go after? What are his biggest needs? Those answers are not that clear.

Could he use a top-six scorer? Yes. Could he use another defenseman? Absolutely. However, has the team showed flashes of being a complete team capable of taking the Pacific Division? Yes. There lies the problem. Calgary’s position at the trade deadline table may not be known until Monday.