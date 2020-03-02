NHL Rumors: Blue Line Options For The Maple Leafs … Patrick Marleau and the San Jose Sharks

Offseason blue line options for the Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas didn’t really improve their long-term depth on the blue line at the trade deadline, but admitted that he’ll need to do so around the draft.

On the right side they have pending UFAs in Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci who will do better elsewhere.

Alex Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues want to work out a deal. Other pending right-handed UFAs that have some top-four potential include Sami Vatanen, Travis Hamonic, Mike Green, Dylan DeMelo, Justin Schultz, Chris Tanev and Kevin Shattenkirk. Hamonic and Tanev have interested the Leafs in the past.

Trade options include Dustin Byfuglien, Matt Dumba, Josh Manson, Troy Stecher, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen.

2020 pending UFA starting lineup:

Taylor Hall–Carl Soderberg–Mike Hoffman

Torey Krug–Alex Pietrangelo

Jacob Markstrom

Marleau to return to the Sharks next season?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks sent Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the NHL trade deadline for a 2021 3rd round pick – converts to a 2021 2nd round pick if the Penguins win the cup.

It may not be the last time the 40-year old winger wears a Sharks jersey though.

Multiple sources say it’s expected that he re-signs with them in the offseason to a one-year deal. Coming back for one more season would allow him to break Gordie Howe‘s all-time games played mark of 1,767.

Kevin Kurz: Marleau on the idea of potentially returning to the Sharks next season: “I think maybe the door is open for me to come back. I would definitely like to play another season, so that would be good.”

Kevin Kurz: Marleau on the trade: “It’s difficult, especially when the family and kids are involved. You have to weigh (that), as well. But my family is very supportive and they mean the world to me, but they wanted me to have a shot, and I was able to take it with their support.”