NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Stars, Golden Knights, and Panthers

Blackhawks hold Gustafsson out as a precaution

Bob McKenzie: The Chicago Blackhawks held defenseman Erik Gustafsson out of the lineup last night for precautionary reasons – protecting an asset.

There is no trade done yet.

Stars may have checked in with the Sharks about Thornton

Sean Shapiro: Believe that the Dallas Stars have checked in on San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton. Having Joe Pavelski would make things easier in getting Thornton to possibly waive his no-movement clause.

Golden Knights looking at add to their blue line

James (@Account4hockey): Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 590 said that the Vegas Golden Knights are still looking at defensemen. The trading of Cody Eakin to the Jets gives them some more salary cap space to add.

Panthers GM on the trade deadline

George Richards of The Athletic: The Florida Panthers don’t have much salary cap room to work with leading up to the NHL trade deadline. They’ve been looking for help on the blue line, and head coach Joel Quenneville has said they could use a forward or two and maybe some goaltending.

Panthers GM Dale Tallon said they aren’t going to mortgage their future at the deadline, especially for a short-term player. They wouldn’t give up a core player unless someone overpays.

Tallon on if they could be involved in a blockbuster trade.

“I don’t see that happening right now, based on the information we’ve accumulated over the last couple of weeks. I don’t see a blockbuster happening. It’s so hard to do with cap situations, with different competitive situations, the short-term and long-term contracts. It is hard to do. We’re in a position where we are a cap team and you have to deal it; it has to be a sideways move at worst, so that makes it tough to make one of those big, blockbuster deals.”

