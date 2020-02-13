NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Senators, Oilers, Rangers, Sabres, Wild, Panthers, Ducks, and Predators

No contract extension talks for Gustafsson

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The 28-year old Erik Gustafsson isn’t sure if he’ll be with the Chicago Blackhawks after the February 24th NHL trade deadline.

“What happens, happens,” Gustafsson said Tuesday. “If I get traded or stay here, it’s something I have to deal with. But I want to stay here and help this team win.”

Gustafsson has moved down the depth chart. He has a nice $1.2 million cap hit but could get $3 to $4 million on his next deal. The Blackhawks don’t have a lot of available cap space for next season.

There have been no contract extension talks with the Blackhawks.

Rumor round-up involving the Senators, Oilers, Rangers, Sabres, Wild, Panthers, Ducks, and Predators

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Ottawa Senators could make prospect Max Veronneau available as he’s coming back from injury. They have a deep prospect pool.

Don’t think the Edmonton Oilers would want to trade their first-round draft pick or Jesse Puljujarvi for a rental player. They also don’t really want to move their top defensive prospects.

The New York Rangers and Chris Kreider are talking contract extension, but the Rangers are also talking to teams about him.

Among the players who the Buffalo Sabres could move include Michael Frolik, Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues, and Conor Sheary.

Teams are calling the Minnesota Wild and asking about Jonas Brodin and Mathew Dumba. Likely to be some interest in Marcus Foligno as well.

The Florida Panthers have tested the market for defenseman Mike Matheson. He’s got six-years left at $4.875 million per. His salary increases towards the end of the contract which complicates things.

Don’t think the Anaheim Ducks want to trade Josh Manson, Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm, Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell unless someone ponies up. Ondrej Kase and Derek Grant could get interest.

The Nashville Predators will have decisions to make with Mikael Granlund as they play themselves in and out of a playoff race.