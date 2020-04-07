NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Kings, Senators, Melnichuk, Peters, Panthers, and Rangers

Strome available?

James (@Account4hockey): Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550 radio last Thursday on Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome “He’s available,” and “I don’t think the cost is particularly prohibitive”.

Hutton could be an option for the Kings next year

John Hoven: Pending unrestricted free agents defenseman Ben Hutton could be a re-signing option for the Los Angeles Kings.

Do expect that the Kings will look for a mid-tier defenseman on the free agent market.

Sens still in on Zub … Melnichuk shortening his list

Darren Dreger: The Ottawa Senators remain the frontrunners for KHL free agent Artyom Zub.

NHL free agent goaltender Alexei Melnichuk has shortened his list down to four American based teams.

Peters looking at the KHL?

Igor Eronko: Former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters is one of four candidates for the head coaching vacancy with Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist of the KHL.

Panthers will be signing Denisenko

Igor Eronko: Grigori Denisenko is expected to sign an entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers on May 1st. The Panthers drafted him 15th overall in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

He had refused to sign a contract extension with Lokomotiv of the KHL.

Golyshev will be heading to New York

Igor Eronko: Anatoli Golyshev told @Boogaard_2 that he will look for a place to live in New York for 2021.

The 25-year old winger was drafted 95th overall in the fourth-round by the New York Islanders.

Rangers were looking for college free agent centers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers had centers in mind when they were looking at college free agents, and they were able to sign three – Patrick Khodorenko, Auston Rueschhoff, and Justin Richards.