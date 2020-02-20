NHL Rumors: Blackhawks and Corey Crawford … Jet and Dustin Byfuglien

Crawford has a 10-team trade list, believes he’s still a starter

John Dietz: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford on the approaching deadline: “I’m going to do what I can to help us win & hopefully I can stay here & we could go for another Stanley Cup. Especially the older guys, we believe we can still win. We’re pretty close to the playoffs. We want to get there. I don’t think we want this team blown up.”

John Dietz of the Chicago Daily Herald: The Blackhkawks could miss the playoffs for the third straight yet. Crawford, in the last year of his deal, is frustrated how the last three years have played out.

Crawford holds a modified no-trade clause – a 10-team list that he can be traded too.

“I never thought I’d be in that situation,” Crawford said. “I guess if they ask I’ll look at it.”

Crawford has been sharing the net this season with Robin Lehner. Both goalies would obviously like to play more.

Wherever Crawford ends up next season, he doesn’t plan on being a backup.

“Wherever it’s going to be — whether it’s here or another team — I’m not playing 30 games,” he said. “I don’t think I’m as effective doing that. I feel like it’s a waste of time.”

It’s possible Crawford ends up back in Chicago if Lehner prices himself out of town.

Teams calling the Jets about Dustin Byfuglien

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Teams have called the Winnipeg Jets about defenseman Dustin Byfuglien over the past couple weeks to see about his playing future. Talks have picked up the past couple of days.

There is no guarantee that he’ll be traded as sources are saying it’s still a long-shot that he can play this season.

He’d have a prorated $1.84 million salary for the remainder of the season if he’s on a roster. If traded and he doesn’t report, he could be suspended by the acquiring team. The new team could then follow the Jets lead and look to terminate his contract.

There are some who think playing under Joel Quenneville again in Florida, or maybe with the Minnesota Wild (he’s from Roseau, Minn.), may re-energize him.

Byfuglien needs to be on a reserve list by the 24th at 3:00 pm to be eligible for the playoffs. He hasn’t skated since September.

Murat Ates: The cost to acquire Byfuglien would be low but: “There are more teams that could use a functional Byfuglien before his contract is up at the end of next season — if such a Byfuglien exists — than teams who have assets and cap space to burn.”