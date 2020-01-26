NHL Rumors: Avs, Ducks, Rangers, Sharks, Kings, Devils, Panthers, Senators and More

Avs rumored need for a defenseman doesn’t make sense unless…

AJ Haefele: “All due respect to the reporting work others are doing but it simply makes no sense for the Avs to add a defender at the trade deadline unless it’s a major upgrade. Not sure that guy is available this year on D. Avs have depth and youth there already. It’s a sticky wicket.”

Rumors from around the league

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Anaheim Ducks could be busy leading up the trade deadline as GM Bob Murray has plenty of options and are open to almost anything. League executives believe they are going in full rebuild. They will take on bad contracts for prospects and picks. Not everyone will be available. Some players have term left which won’t interest some contenders.

The New York Rangers are still undecided on what to do with pending UFA Chris Kreider – to trade or re-sign. Kreider said over the weekend that there haven’t been any contract talks. It’s believed the Boston Bruins would make a big push.

The Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues are looking for scoring help up front.

Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli is likely on the move.

Teams are looking at San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon. GM Doug Wilson is looking for futures in any deal. The Sharks don’t have a first-round pick, so he’ll be looking to get back into that round.

The LA Kings are looking to trade defenseman Alec Martinez and his $4 million cap hit for one more year. It may not be easy for them.

New Jersey Devils interim GM Tom Fitzgerald is looking to move pending UFAs in Andy Greene, Sami Vatanen, and Wayne Simmonds. Forward Kyle Palmieri‘s name is also out there – he has an eight-team no-trade list.

The Florida Panthers are looking for a defenseman and backup goalie. They may have some interest in Ottawa Senators Dylan DeMelo. The Carolina Hurricanes could also be interested in DeMelo.

The Senators are expected to talk to Jean-Gabriel Pageau about an extension, but could move him, and there will be interest. GM Pierre Dorion will be looking for a first-round pick and prospect.

The New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets are looking for a defenseman.

Expect the Pittsburgh Penguins to be one of the teams looking to make a move in advance of the deadline.