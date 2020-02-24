NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Kings, Thornton, Marleau, Penguins, Bruins, and Petry

On the Colorado Avalanche

Bob McKenzie: “COL is still in the market for another winger even after the acquisition of Vlad Namestnikov from OTT.”

On the Los Angeles Kings

David Pagnotta: “Kings centre Trevor Lewis and dman Derek Forbort still in play for teams looking for depth.”

Pierre LeBrun: “San Jose Sharks taking calls on both Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau today. Totally up to them if they sign off on going to a contender for a chance to win a Cup. Both would be welcomed back to SJ on July 1 if they wish. Pittsburgh has shown interest in Marleau.”

Darren Dreger: “Pittsburgh is an excellent fit. Jim Rutherford will be working hard on this.”

Josh Yohe: “The Penguins are making a big push to acquire Patrick Marleau.”

Dan Kingerski: “Here we go: Pens and Sharks almost to the finish line with Marleau… Two picks would go to SJ. NOT done yet.”

Eric Engels: “On Joe Thornton, the Boston Bruins hold him in high regard but they have some other targets ahead of him on their list. We’ll see what develops, but what’s clear about them is two things: They don’t intend to spend a 1st on a rental, and they’re not done trading.”

On Jeff Petry

Eric Engels: As I just reported @Sportsnet, Jeff Petry wasn’t aware of any contract discussions if the Habs and agent Wade Arnott had touched base over the last number of days. They can only sign an extension on July 1, but they can talk now. All that said, belief is they’d prefer to keep him

Eric Engels: “There are a number of teams interested. But the Canadiens don’t have a defenceman who can replace him any time soon. It would take a massive package for them to move him.”