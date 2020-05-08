NHL Rumors: Available Coaches, Potential Coaching Vacancies, and Puljujarvi’s Trade Value Increased?

Available coaches and potential coaching vacancies

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Available coaches include Peter Laviolette, Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant, Guy Boucher and Mike Babcock. The New Jersey Devils have interviewed Gallant already.

The Devils, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks currently have interim coaches.

Coaches that could be let go at the end of the season include Todd Reirden (if another Capitals first-round exit) and Jeremy Colliton (Blackhawks).

Seattle is looking for an experienced coach. Would Babcock be a fit?

If Bowness is not hired full time by the Stars, Gallant makes sense. Maybe GM Jim Nill looks at Rikard Gronborg who is coaching the ZSC Lions in Switzerland. Nill is familiar with Gallant and is guess.

Puljujarvi’s trade value increased?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Bob Stauffer and Mark Spector on Oilers Now talking about the 2020 NHL Draft, trades and Jesse Puljujarvi.

If the draft is in June, teams won’t be able to move roster players but can trade draft picks, prospects and players not in the NHL.

This could increase the trade value of Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi. If traded, he wouldn’t be eligible for the playoffs this year.

“If you can’t move existing players, I would actually think you might get a greater return for a Puljujarvi in this situation.”

The Oilers are short on draft picks this year, the Montreal Canadiens have 14 picks and were likely looking to move some of them for players at the draft – which was to be held in Montreal.