NHL Rumors: Athanasiou, Barrie, Pageau, Lehner, Thornton

On Andreas Athanasiou

Aaron Portzline: “#CBJ reportedly close to a trade for Andreas Athanasiou. That would be an interesting move, as Athanasiou has the same agent as Josh Anderson, Darren Ferris.”

Brian Hedger: “If the Athanasiou trade happens, it will be interesting to see what it takes to get him and how he fits with Torts’ stringent defensive demands etc. He’s also a pending RFA with tons of speed and is represented by agent Darren Ferris … who also represents Anderson.”

On the Vancouver Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: “Source : #Canucks haven’t officially pulled out of Barrie talks yet. Still trying.”

David Pagnotta: “Hearing the Islanders & Pageau are finalizing a long-term contract extension.”

On Robin Lehner

Jay Zawaski: “I’m told the Blackhawks have been underwhelmed by the offers they’ve received for Lehner so far. Things change. It’s a chess match, but that’s the latest I have.”

On Joe Thornton

Andy Strickland: “Joe Thornton has yet to be asked to waive his NTC, he fully plans on playing next season so there may not be as much urgency to go to a contender as there might be at this time next year.”

Andy Strickland: “Not saying he won’t be moved today, just has yet to be approached about a potential trade.”