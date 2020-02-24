NHL Rumors: Athanasiou, Barrie, Pageau, Lehner, Thornton

Quick rumors hits to get them out before they are dated
On Andreas Athanasiou
Aaron Portzline: “#CBJ reportedly close to a trade for Andreas Athanasiou. That would be an interesting move, as Athanasiou has the same agent as Josh Anderson, Darren Ferris.”
Brian Hedger: “If the Athanasiou trade happens, it will be interesting to see what it takes to get him and how he fits with Torts’ stringent defensive demands etc. He’s also a pending RFA with tons of speed and is represented by agent Darren Ferris … who also represents Anderson.”
On the Vancouver Canucks
Rick Dhaliwal: “Source : #Canucks haven’t officially pulled out of Barrie talks yet. Still trying.”
On Jean-Gabriel Pageau
David Pagnotta: “Hearing the Islanders & Pageau are finalizing a long-term contract extension.”
On Robin Lehner
Jay Zawaski: “I’m told the Blackhawks have been underwhelmed by the offers they’ve received for Lehner so far. Things change. It’s a chess match, but that’s the latest I have.”
On Joe Thornton
Andy Strickland: “Joe Thornton has yet to be asked to waive his NTC, he fully plans on playing next season so there may not be as much urgency to go to a contender as there might be at this time next year.”
Andy Strickland: “Not saying he won’t be moved today, just has yet to be approached about a potential trade.”