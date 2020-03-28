NHL Rumors: Artyom Zub, Regular Season Games, and Alexei Melnichuk

Looking like the Senators will land Zub

TSN: The Ottawa Senators are expected to sign KHL free agent defenseman Artyom Zub.

“The expectation is that Zub, who’s got the potential to be a top-four shutdown D-man in the NHL, will sign with the Ottawa Senators,“ TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading.

Dreger had been reporting the Senators were one of two finalists for Zub, and that Zub had the Sens as his top team.

GMs agree with Crosby that getting in regular season games would be good

TSN: Sidney Crosby said earlier this week that being able to fit in as many regular season games this year would help with the integrity of the game, and some GMs agree with him.

Darren Dreger: “But, the general managers I’m talking to would support the idea of playing some form of a regular season before the playoffs. It doesn’t have to be the balance of an 82-game schedule. I mean, timing is going to dictate that. But even a two-game regular season or a five-game regular season before the playoffs, I think most GMs would support (that).”

Pierre LeBrun: “They are a long way away from making that call on the season. They want to try and have a season resumption and they’re going to wait this out as long as they can, practically, before making that decision.”

KHL goaltender drawing some NHL interest

TSN: 21-year old KHL goaltender Alexei Melnichuk is gaining some interest after having a good season with St. Petersburg.

Darren Dreger: “A number of teams have talked to Melnichuk. Most recently, his agent, Dan Milstein has been in touch with at least three NHL clubs. I believe there are four (teams) mainly in the running. Others trying to push in, he’d like to make a decision by May 1.”