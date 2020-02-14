NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes – Taylor Hall, Michael Grabner, and a Need For Some Toughness

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Taylor Hall‘s agent Darren Ferris met with Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo and GM John Chayka met in Montreal on Sunday. They didn’t talk contract, which they previously agreed wouldn’t happen during the season.

There is the question, do they move him if they are not in a playoff spot on February 24th? The sense is they’ll hold on to him and how to sell him on remaining long-term.

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka on the meeting with the team owner and Taylor Hall’s agent Alex Meruelo.

“It’s important for Darren and Taylor to understand the full scope of everything we’re doing here and hear what our plans are, so I introduced him to Alex,” Chayka said Monday. “Part of our process in bringing Taylor here was showing him what we’re about and hearing our vision.”

Hall could be looking $10 million-plus on a long-term deal this offseason. The Coyotes are the only team that can offer eight years.

“We’ve had some very good discussions, and I would expect for us to re-engage at some point later when it needs to happen, but right now, he has to focus on playing hockey,” Ferris said. “I think all the boxes are being checked in Arizona, but I won’t get into specifics yet of what he’s looking for because we haven’t had that discussion yet. This happened suddenly, and it was boom, he ended up in Arizona, but as you saw (in Montreal), it was worthwhile.”

Hall said that he’s liked his time in Arizona so far and is being open-minded.

“If they want me, then they’ll make that known and we’ll go from there, but I am definitely open to it.”

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Coyotes are going to buyers at the deadline, adding some toughness could be on their wish list – maybe at both forward and defense.

Michael Grabner could be one player on the move. His struggles this season could be related to an eye injury.