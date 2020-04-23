NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes – Taylor Hall, Almost Untouchable To Good Chance of Leaving, and Potential Cap Casualties

The almost untouchable to a good chance for leaving

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: The Arizona Coyotes are still not aware of the fines/loss of draft picks they may incur from the NHL’s investigation into their testing of draft prospects before the 2019 scouting combine.

Will the Coyotes be able to extend Taylor Hall?

Looking at who could be back next year and who could be gone.

Almost untouchable – Darcy Kuemper, Jakob Chychrun, Clayton Keller, Conor Garland, Lawson Crouse, Barrett Hayton, Christian Dvorak, and Nick Schmaltz.

Likely returning – Oliver Ekman-Larsson (seven-years left at $8.25 million – has a no-movement clause), Niklas Hjalmarsson, Phil Kessel, and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Could go either way – Derek Stepan – has a year left at $6.5 million. If they retained some salary, it could give the extra cap space to help them re-sign Taylor Hall). Alex Goligoski – has a modified no-trade clause and is in the last year at $5.45 million. Jason Demers – one year left at $3.6 million. Antti Raanta – a year left at $4.25 million. Jordan Oesterle, Christian Fischer, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Carl Soderberg.

Good chance of leaving – Taylor Hall, Michael Grabner, Brad Richardson.

Can the Coyotes afford to re-sign Hall or will the Calgary Flames (hometown) or Colorado Avalanche (have cap space and Nathan MacKinnon) entice Hall to sign with them?

Hall’s camp hasn’t been approached about contract talks

David Pagnotta: Taylor Hall‘s agent Darren Ferris said that the Arizona Coyotes haven’t approached him about contract talks since the NHL paused the season.

If the Coyotes need to clear some cap space …

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Arizona Coyotes are needing to move out some players to create salary cap space to fit in a Taylor Hall extension, candidates could be Derek Stean, Alex Goligoski, Michael Graner and possibly Phil Kessel.

Coyotes GM John Chayka and Taylor Hall’s agent Darren Ferris continue to talk but the sides are not talking numbers or any structure. thinks that things will be on hold until there is some clarity on this season.