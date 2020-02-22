NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Vancouver Canucks

Doubtful Coyotes move Hall

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts podcast on the Arizona Coyotes and the trade deadline.

“I still don’t believe Taylor Hall’s getting traded. Arizona’s in it. They’re recovering. “I wonder if Arizona’s going to be in it to get more scoring. They’re always looking for scoring right, and they still struggle to score at times. I think Arizona’s going to add. I don’t think they’re going to subtract.”

Canucks trying to move Baertschi … Stecher may be an offseason move

TSN: Rick Dhaliwal on said TSN 1040 that the Vancouver Canucks had tried to include Sven Baertschi in the deal with the Los Angeles Kings for Tyler Toffoli.

Dhaliwal adds they would like to include Baertschi in a deal with the New Jersey Devils for Wayne Simmonds, but that obviously hasn’t worked yet.

One of the problems the Canucks are having is that they are limited in with what kind of sweetener they can add to any deal.

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: It’s possible that defenseman Troy Stecher could be moved by Monday, but that may be a move for the offseason. The Canucks are still in the playoff race and he brings depth on the right side.

Brogan Rafferty could fill Stecher’s position next season, but it’s not a move you make when you are in a playoff race. There is also Chris Tanev and his difficulty to stay healthy.

There is also the talk from TSN that the Canucks are interested in Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie, and that maybe the Canucks could build a package around Stecher. The key question would be how much more would the Canucks need to include? Likely not much more from the Canucks perspective.

