NHL Rumors: Anderson, Byfuglien, Kovalchuk, Pageau, Red Wings, Coyotes, and the Panthers

On Josh Anderson

Eric Francis: “As I just mentioned on #SNTrade, a handful of teams in on a possible trade for Josh Anderson, including Colorado & Calgary. Columbus’ depth on right side, as well as his price tag as a pending RFA, has the Jackets listening. Skating w team and should play soon. Big haul if moved.”

On Dustin Byfuglien

Ken Wiebe: “#NHLJets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff just joined TSN Tradecentre. On potential interest in trade for Dustin Byfuglien, Cheveldayoff said he would have to get creative to generate interest from other teams. Noted there were some talks with other teams earlier on in the process.”

Darren Dreger: “Early enough in the day to speculate on the “long shot”. My candidate for this is Dustin Byfuglien. Unlikely he gets traded, but there could be a team willing to be creative today.”

On Ilya Kovalchuk

Igor Eronko: “J.P. Barry told @sportexpress Ilya Kovalchuk had a choice of 2 teams. And he chose the #ALLCAPS over the #NHLBruins“

On Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Andy Graziano: “Pageau is reported to be seeking a five-year deal in excess of five million AAV. #isles“

On the Detroit Red Wings

Darren Dreger: “Detroit likely to move out a couple more pieces today. A few teams with interest in Athanasiou and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone steps up for Luke Glendening.”

On the Arizona Coyotes

Craig Morgan: “Have to think with the best center options gone, the Coyotes are looking at adding a defenseman, if anything.”

On the Florida Panthers

Pierre LeBrun: “Panthers trying to add a D before the deadline today”

Luke Fox: “Have to think Florida is gathering pieces to flip for a defenceman. Tallon has given Toronto and Carolina — two teams he’s chasing for a playoff spot — the best player right now in his deals.”