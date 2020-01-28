NHL Rumors: Anderson and the Blue Jackets … Zajac, Greene and the Devils

What will the Blue Jackets do with Anderson?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: A perfect world would see the Columbus Blue Jackets signing pending RFA Josh Anderson to a long-term extension after the season. There a sense around the league though that Anderson could be moved at the trade deadline or – more likely – in the offseason.

Teams have been eyeing Anderson for a while. Anderson’s agent and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen had a tough during last contract talks in which Anderson missed training camp.

Anderson is owed a $2.1 million qualifying offer. He’s arbitration-eligible and a year away from unrestricted free agency.

If a team acquired him while he’s a RFA, they are guaranteed at least one year with him, and a chance to sign him long-term. If they move him next season, he’s a pure rental.

Anderson has struggled this season after career highs with 27 goals and 47 points. He’s also been out for the past six weeks with an injury. If he had continued with last season’s numbers he could have been looking at, at least $6 million a season on a long-term deal.

Blue Jackets could hold on to him, take a one-year deal, and see if they can sign him to a long-term extension next year.

Zajac and Greene met with Devils interim GM

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: New Jersey Devils forward Travis Zajac and defenseman Andy Greene said that they’ve met with interim GM Tom Fitzgerald to talk about their future. Zajac has a year left on his deal, Greene is a pending UFA, and both have no-trade clauses.

Elliotte Friedman reported last week that Zajac wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause for a potential trade.

“I know there’s obviously teams calling. For me, it’s just … I want to be here,” Zajac said. “I want to be in Jersey. I think we’ve got a good young group. Like I’ve said from the beginning, we’re going to mature and we’re going to be a really good team.”

Greene said that his talk with Fitzgerald was only preliminary, to go over any options since he does have the full NTC. He said he wasn’t asked to waive it.

Hard to see the Devils offering Greene a contract before a permanent GM is hired. They could move him at the deadline and then look to re-sign in the offseason.

Other pending Devils UFAs that could be on the move include Sami Vatanen, Wayne Simmonds and Kevin Rooney.