NHL Rumors and Notes: Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and the Nashville Predators

Canucks didn’t want Goldobin

Igor Eronko: Source saying that CSKA will be signing forward Nikolay Goldobin to a two-year deal.

Rick Dhaliwal: Goldobin:

“The #Canucks did not want to sign me, I was disappointed how it turned out in VAN but I am happy to sign in KHL and will try NHL again in 2 years.”

Devils could look for a defenseman

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: (mailbag) The New Jersey Devils could look at acquiring a defenseman in a trade this offseason – one who doesn’t have too many years left on his current contract.

The Tampa Bay Lightning would likely move out other players to create the salary cap space to keep Mikhail Sergachev.

If the St. Louis Blues re-sign Alex Pietrangelo, will they be able to afford both Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn?

Will the Bruins be able to afford to re-sign/extend both Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo?

The Buffalo Sabres could have some interesting defensemen potentially available.

The uncertainty of next seasons’ salary cap makes it difficult for the Devils to re-sign any of their pending free agents.

A transition between the pipes in Nashville

Paul Skrbina of the Nashville Tennessean: This season there has been a transition in Nashville – Pekka Rinne to Juuse Saros.

“There’s a transition,” Poile says. “He knew. We knew.”

Rinne had been having his worst statistical season – a 3.17 GAA and .895 SV percentage.

Nashville Predators GM David Poile back in March.

“We talked about it before extending him, how this would be a good ending if he only played two years,” Poile continues. “You don’t want to say he can’t play more than that. However it turns out. Yes, we clearly have these talks.”

Rinne has spent 14-years with the Predators and he doesn’t want to talk retirement, but knows it’s approaching.