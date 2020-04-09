NHL Rumors and Notes: LA Kings, Frank Marotte, Playoff Discussions, and End Of Season Meetings

Kings looking at an undrafted Russian?

Russian Prospects: There are reports out Russia that the Los Angeles Kings could be interested in drafting Danil Alalykin this year. Alalykin went undrafted last year.

NCAA free agent goaltender getting some interest

Mark Divver: It has been a slow free agent market for NCAA goaltenders, but Clarkson’s Frank Marotte is getting some interest.

Playoff location ideas

TSN: The MLB has talked about playing in Arizona, the NBA is talking about playoffs held in Vegas. Pierre LeBrun when asked if the NHL is looking at resuming their season in one location.

“Not one location, James, that’s the one thing maybe the league feels is probably not going to happen for the NHL or lets just put it this way – it is very unlikely as it was told to me today. We mentioned last week that one of the scenarios was four cities for 16 teams, that’s one format that they have discussed, they have also discussed two cites, as long as those two cities have two rinks per city that they could use, another scenario has eight cities. Which is to say they’re in the early stages of this types of discussions there is no firm planning, they really have to keep waiting to see how the landscape will be in terms of if it’s even safe or feasible to try and resume their season. But certainly that is the goal right now.”

End of season exit meetings

TSN: Some teams have basically started doing their end of season meetings according to Pierre LeBrun.