NHL Rumors and Notes: LA Kings, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Colby Cave Update

Kings re-sign MacDermid

Jonathan Davis: The Los Angeles Kings have signed Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract.

Kings, Red Wings, and Senators need to stay the course this offseason

Max Bultman, Lisa Dillman and Hailey Salvian of the Athletic: The Los Angeles Kings need to stay the course with their rebuilding plan and continue to develop their young players. They can’t deviate from their plan.

There is no magic for the Detroit Red Wings either as they need to fix/improve in a lot of areas. They need to draft some star power at forward and a power-play QB. There is some uncertainty in net.

The Ottawa Senators rebuild continues as well. They’re developing their prospects and added more pics and prospects at that deadline.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman needs to decide this offseason if head coach Jeff Blashill will be back behind the bench next season.

One big, important question facing the Senators this offseason would be if they can get forward Brady Tkachuk signed to a long-term extension. He has one-year left on his deal and will be eligible for an extension once the free agent period opens. Will he wait and play out the season? Could they look at a bridge deal?

Will the Kings re-sign pending UFAs Ben Hutton, Joakim Ryan and Trevor Lewis? Could they look at bringing back Tyler Toffoli or Kyle Clifford?

Statement on Colby Cave

Sportsnet: Colby Cave remains in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital after emergency surgery on Tuesday.